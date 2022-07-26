Numsa leaders pushing to convene court-halted national congress on Tuesday

The Labour Court granted a group of members who were suspended from the union an urgent interdict to stop the congress from continuing without them.

CAPE TOWN - Leaders of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are still pushing to convene the organisation’s court-halted national congress this week.

In a lawyer’s letter seen by Eyewitness News, Numsa’s lawyers, Serfontein Viljoen and Swart, write that the union will be in full compliance with its constitution after Tuesday morning’s special central committee meeting.

And as a result, they will then go ahead with the congress on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News has seen communication indicating that the Eastern Cape region intends to approach the court on an urgent basis on Tuesday morning to block the congress from going ahead.

Numsa leaders appear confident that they will be able to resolve the issues raised by the Labour Court when it found that the union’s congress would be unconstitutionally constituted if it were to continue without the suspended members and the Mpumalanga region, which was placed on administration.

While Eyewitness News understands that some of the members who were suspended have now been invited to join the proceedings, key people in the dispute, including second deputy president Ruth Ntlokose, are yet to be contacted to lift their suspensions in line with the court decision.

Numsa’s lawyers state in the letter sent to the disgruntled group’s legal representatives on Monday night that their clients anticipate that after convening the central committee meeting, they will be in “full compliance” with their constitution and the court order will no longer prevent them from holding a congress.

The judgment stated that the court does not prevent Numsa from holding the national congress which should have started on Monday but can do so in line with its constitution.

The constitution says that the regional chairperson, vice chairperson, and treasurer shall be delegates of the congress, along with one elected shop steward per three hundred members in every region.

It is unclear how Numsa hopes to rationalise the absence of the Mpumalanga region, which was placed under administration for failing to convene its congresses twice.

The union has not been responding to media queries regarding the challenges it faces, however, it did launch a scathing attack on some media institutions in a statement issued late on Monday night, saying that they were siding with particular factions to drive opportunistic agendas.

Ironically, in the same breath, the union admitted that it was beset with factions, a reality it had brushed over for some time.