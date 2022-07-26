Motsoaledi: ANC proposes sweeping changes to key policies on migration laws

The proposals are detailed in the party's discussion documents ahead of the policy conference later in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Aaron Motsoaledi said the party had proposed sweeping changes to key policies on immigration laws.

The proposals are detailed in the party's discussion documents ahead of the policy conference later in the week.

Motsoaledi led a dialogue on migration at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The ANC has again raised concerns about threats to domestic, regional, and international peace and stability.

These include geopolitical tensions, climate change, cybersecurity, inequality and migration.

The issue of migration and the country's porous borders remains a polarising debate.

Chairperson on the ANC subcommittee on migration Motsoaledi said the party's discussion documents made eight recommendations to tighten immigration policy, especially on intelligence and law enforcement.

Motsoaledi said the establishment of an immigration board was high up on the list: “This is not about policing. It's about doing the correct things at the beginning and interpreting the laws correctly.”

Other policy recommendations include reviewing and streamlining the country's visa system, as well as tightening citizenship laws.