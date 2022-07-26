Mbalula to check on progress made in making CT's central line operational again

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and members of Prasa will be travelling by train to monitor the routes.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he wanted to see for himself on Tuesday the progress made with the central line in Cape Town.

More routes on the line are set to be unveiled.

The critical central line was closed in 2019 due to theft, vandalism and people occupying land illegally.

It should come as great relief for many commuters, who have had to opt for taxis and buses to commute to work.

Travelling by bus or taxi in Cape Town is considered more expensive than trains and while commuters had to resort to taking other modes of transport, it added to the traffic congestion on the roads.

Bonteheuwel and Langa ward councillors Angus McKenzie and Lwazi Phakade welcomed the news.

"For those that could not afford exorbitant taxi and bus fares, for those that could not get to work and lost their jobs," said McKenzie.

"We are excited. At least this gives us an indication that soon we will be able to fully operate the central line," added Phakade.

Work will continue to be done on the central line, with the hope that thousands of other commuters will benefit from reliable train service.