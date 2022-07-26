Lamola backs teams handling Gupta brothers' extradition, says they're competent

The minister has updated the country on various extradition processes currently under way, including efforts to have Atul and Rajesh Gupta returned to the country to answer to the charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is adamant that the teams handling the extradition of the Gupta brothers, among other high-profile accused persons, are up to the task.

The minister has updated the country on various extradition processes currently under way, including efforts to have Atul and Rajesh Gupta returned to the country to answer to the charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The brothers were arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month and the minister said on Monday that the national director of public prosecutions had now issued a request for their extradition, which had been duly received by UAE authorities.

Lamola said that the matter was now out of their hands.

"The matter is now with the central authority in the UAE, who are then going to process it in their jurisdictions, which will obviously include processes and courts to determine whether the Gupta brothers are extraditable to South Africa and when a court has made that ruling, it will then be for the minister of justice in the UAE to make the decision," Minister Lamola said.

Responding to concerns about the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s capacity, meanwhile, he said that these were not warranted.

"Everything has been done according to the book and the officials in the Department of Justice and the NPA who are handling the matter are competent officials who have handled extradition matters for many years… we’ve never had any challenges of competency in that space," Lamola said.