Judges Matter welcomes JSC's decision to recommend Hlophe suspension

JOHANNESBURG - Judges Matter has welcomed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)'s decision to recommend that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe be suspended.

The commission made the announcement on Monday night, following a meeting earlier in the day during which the matter was discussed.

Last year, the JSC found that Hlophe was guilty of gross misconduct over what it labelled an attempt to "influence, improperly" then Constitutional Court justices, Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde, in 2008, in a lynchpin appeal involving former President Jacob Zuma’s arms deal prosecution.

Judges Matter’s Mbekezeli Benjamin: "It is an important move to protect the integrity of the judiciary, particularly the Western Cape High Court, which has been under severe stress in recent times. Although the decision to confirm the suspension ultimately rests with President Ramaphosa, we see no reason for him to delay the suspension and expect him to act soon."