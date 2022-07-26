Judge John Hlophe is on the cusp of suspension

The Judicial Services Commission said it deliberated on the matter at a meeting on Monday and resolved to recommend the president suspend Hlophe.

CAPE TOWN - Controversial Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has moved a step closer to suspension.

On Monday night, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) announced that it would make a recommendation for President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Hlophe over what it found was an attempt to “influence, improperly,” then Constitutional Court Justices Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde during a make-or-break appeal involving former president Jacob Zuma's prosecution over the arms deal - formally known as the Strategic Defence Package - back in 2008.

The JSC found that this amounted to gross misconduct and Hlophe is now facing a parliamentary vote to impeach him.

In its decision last year, the JSC found Hlophe's attempts to influence Jafta and Nkabinde represented “a serious interference with the constitutionally protected independence of the judiciary”.

It emphasised judicial independence was fundamental to public confidence in the administration of justice – and said core to the principle of judicial independence was that “no outsider … should interfere or attempt to interfere with the way in which a judge conducts his or her case and makes his decision”.

The ball is now in Ramaphosa's court.

In the meantime, Hlophe was challenging the JSC's findings against him.

In May, he lost a high court bid to overturn the findings but he’s now lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal.