JSC congratulates Mandisa Maya on deputy chief justice appointment

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has congratulated the country’s new Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya on her appointment.

Maya, who is currently the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, was nominated by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year following his appointment of erstwhile Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as chief justice.

Last month, she appeared before the JSC, which endorsed her recommendation.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced her appointment effective on 1 September.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the JSC has welcomed the president’s decision to appoint Maya as the country’s new deputy chief justice.

The commission has extended its congratulations and best wishes.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has also welcomed the appointment.

The OCJ congratulated Maya, saying Zondo had also called her during the course of the day to offer his best wishes.

Quoting the chief justice, his office said as the first woman to take up the position, Maya’s appointment signalled “a significant milestone in the history of South Africa and of the judiciary in this country” and that he was looking forward to welcoming her to the Constitutional Court bench.