GALLERY: 2022 Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana return to SA

Fans proudly brandished the country's flag in celebration of the women's arrival home.

JOHANNESBURG - Multitudes of fans welcomed the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

The Banyana Banyana squad - that came out victorious against Morocco during the Wafcon final on Saturday - were me with song, dancing and loud cheers at the airport.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa was among the delegates who gave the 2022 Wafcon champions a heroes' welcome.