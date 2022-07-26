In bid to maximise limited resources, CoCT to build eco-friendly MyCiTi depots Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the multi-million rand investment would see state-of-art facilities, designed to use scarce and limited resources to maximum benefit. City of Cape Town

MyCiti CAPE TOWN - Eco-friendly MyCiTi bus depots are set for construction in the City of Cape Town metro. City officials said that construction on the depots would kick off in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha from next month. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the multi-million rand investment would see state-of-art facilities, designed to use scarce and limited resources to maximum benefit. Water and electricity wise MyCiTi bus depots for metro-south east



The City of Cape Town will in August 2022 commence with the construction of water and electricity wise MyCiTi bus depots for Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.



"The depot building will be oriented and shaped in response to the sun's direction to channel reflective light into the building to minimise the need for artificial light. Motion sensors will be linked to all internal lighting to keep electricity usage to a minimum," Hill-Lewis explained.

Hill-Lewis said that they'd also come up with a plan to use water more sparingly.

"As for water, we estimate that up to 80% of the water to be used at the bus washing facilities will be recycled. We'll harvest rainwater from the roofs and install water-wise toilets with water flow control. These elements demonstrate the city's innovative commitment to improving our resilience and efficiency and mitigating the impact of our natural and limited resources in the midst of climate change," the mayor said.