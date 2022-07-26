Disgruntled, unpaid ANC staff accuse party of being uncaring

A group of workers has picketed outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg demanding to be paid.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) workers have accused the party of being uncaring.

This comes as the ANC, once again, failed to pay staff salaries.

On Monday, a group of workers picketed outside the ANC's headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg demanding to be paid.

The party's workers at various provincial offices also joined the picket.

They have given the party two days to pay up or face disruptions at the policy conference scheduled for later in the week.

This includes threats of an interdict.

Speaking outside the party's headquarters, staff representative Thami Ncokwane painted a dire picture of the conditions workers have had to brave.

"There are creditors that we need to live up to commitments. People are losing their houses, people are losing quite a lot of what belongs to them, so that on its own, it disorganises for quite a number of staff, who get admitted to hospital partly stressed by the situation."

Ncokwane added that workers were in consultation with lawyers on other options available to them.

"There are those who believe this can continue without this compliment and for that reason, great to them, but we will be there picketing and highlighting the plight of ANC staff. That's where we are, that's where we stand," he said.

ANC staffers are owed two months' salaries and they said that they won’t back down.