DA: Timeliness leading to Mkhwebane suspension point to Ramaphosa doing his job

The Western Cape High Court has been hearing arguments from Ramaphosa's lawyers and the Democratic Alliance against Mkhwebane challenging her suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the Democratic Alliance have argued that timelines leading up to Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension point to a president who was simply doing his job.

The public protector's lawyers have argued that one of the president's reasons for her suspension is the investigation into the Phala Phala matter, which she was about to begin.

Former state security boss Arthur Fraser brought to light how the president had millions in foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The DA was party to Tuesday's matter because the motion for a parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness was brought by its chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

The party's lawyer Steven Budlender has presented a timeline to the court, showing how Ramaphosa initiated Mkhwebane's suspension process in March already when he asked her to give reasons why she should not be suspended.

He further points out how Mkhwebane responded in May and how the revelations on Phala Phala were made by Fraser only in June and could not have been foreseen.

He said this showed that the president was merely doing his job by suspending the public protector.



Budlender said holding Ramaphosa accountable for the farm saga should not absolve Mkhwebane from her impeachment hearing.

Judgment has been reserved.