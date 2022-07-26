Go

CT train commuters breathe sigh of relief after relaunch of Central Line

On Tuesday, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula hosted the media to test out on the routes.

FILE: One of the important Central Lines in Cape Town has been defunct since 2019 and plans to revive it have been ongoing. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
CAPE TOWN - After years of waiting, commuters in Cape Town can breathe a sigh of relief following the relaunch of the all-important Central Line.

One of the important Central Lines in Cape Town has been defunct since 2019 and plans to revive it have been ongoing.

But things didn't go completely according to plan during the minister's oversight visit.

Mbalula said that Prasa has been working tirelessly to restore operations on the line.

But there were technical glitches along the way as the train got stuck en route to Bellville.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell raised concerns: “When we arrived and there were delays, I asked myself if this was actually what the citizens will experience going forward.”

Mbalula said although delays were worrying, he hoped that this was a sign for Prasa to up its game: “You will see at the technical level that the stations are not balanced. When you jump into the train, there is a big gap.”

He is expected back to monitor progress on Cape Town’s Central Line in two weeks’ time.

