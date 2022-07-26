CT train commuters breathe sigh of relief after relaunch of Central Line
On Tuesday, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula hosted the media to test out on the routes.
CAPE TOWN - After years of waiting, commuters in Cape Town can breathe a sigh of relief following the relaunch of the all-important Central Line.
One of the important Central Lines in Cape Town has been defunct since 2019 and plans to revive it have been ongoing.
But things didn't go completely according to plan during the minister's oversight visit.
The people appreciate the work done by PRASA to bring back their rail service. We urge everyone to protect the infrastructure and on our side, we are intensifying security. pic.twitter.com/PxAeHoLvlMFIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) July 26, 2022
As part of this exercise, interacted with the people who are currently occupying the line to outline the relocation process and impress on them the negative consequences of their occupation.FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) July 26, 2022
We have found land for Langa, people and will do for Nyanga and Khayelitsha. pic.twitter.com/mWmP1DwLUq
Mbalula said that Prasa has been working tirelessly to restore operations on the line.
But there were technical glitches along the way as the train got stuck en route to Bellville.
Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell raised concerns: “When we arrived and there were delays, I asked myself if this was actually what the citizens will experience going forward.”
Mbalula said although delays were worrying, he hoped that this was a sign for Prasa to up its game: “You will see at the technical level that the stations are not balanced. When you jump into the train, there is a big gap.”
He is expected back to monitor progress on Cape Town’s Central Line in two weeks’ time.