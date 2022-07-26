CT train commuters breathe sigh of relief after relaunch of Central Line

On Tuesday, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula hosted the media to test out on the routes.

CAPE TOWN - After years of waiting, commuters in Cape Town can breathe a sigh of relief following the relaunch of the all-important Central Line.

One of the important Central Lines in Cape Town has been defunct since 2019 and plans to revive it have been ongoing.

But things didn't go completely according to plan during the minister's oversight visit.