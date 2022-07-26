Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win

Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she was overwhelmed with emotion following the reception she and her team received at OR Tambo International on Tuesday.

They came in their hundreds, young and old with their vuvuzelas and, people dressed in Banyana colours, this as fans gathered at the airport to celebrate Banyana's victory.

The team was warmly welcomed by the eager crowd that had gathered since dawn, while some like Bambanani Mbane's family, had come from as far as the Eastern Cape to be part of the day.

With such an outpouring of love and passion from dedicated fans, Ellis said it would have been difficult to disappoint them.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also announced that the department would award an additional R5.8 million to Banyana Banyana following their victory.