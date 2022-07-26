ANC employees threaten to disrupt policy conference as salaries unpaid again

It has emerged that employees at various ANC offices across the country have not been paid salaries for two months.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) appears to be facing more financial woes, failing to pay workers yet again.

Disgruntled workers picketed at the party's offices on Monday, including a handful of staff at Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

ANC staff will have to negotiate with their landlords and banks as they have failed to pay their monthly bills and the party has failed to pay two months' salaries.

It's not the first time that workers have been faced with this reality.

The same sort of pickets were seen last year and earlier this year.

In both incidents, employees in the Free State, North West and Gauteng were up in arms over salary backlogs and a lack of employee benefits such as UIF.

The families of at least 16 employees who have died, have also reportedly not received provident fund payouts.

The most recent failure to pay salaries only angered workers, who have threatened to disrupt the party's policy conference, which is set to kick off on Thursday.

The ANC has until Wednesday to settle the salaries.