Amid revolt, Numsa to convene special central executive committee meeting

CAPE TOWN - Metalworkers union Numsa will convene a special central executive committee meeting on Tuesday morning amid an internal revolt by members of the union who allege that top leaders are carrying out a mass purge.

The conflict boiled over in the Labour Court last week, leading to a judgment that blocked the convening of a congress planned for this week in Cape Town.

Dozens of the union’s members were suspended in recent months in the lead-up to its congress.

The court declared their suspensions invalid and in contravention of the Numsa constitution.

While Numsa leaders are yet to take any legal action, either in the form of an appeal or otherwise following the judgment last week, they have elected to gather through the central committee structure. This is the organisation’s second highest decision-making body after the congress.

Judge Graham Moshoana used the judgment to implore the union’s central committee, which is at the heart of the current disputes, to carefully reflect and conduct a serious introspection.

In describing the central committee structure to the court, the suspended members said that it was a “law unto itself”, adding that it muzzled officials and shop stewards in the union who raised objections about the running of the organisation.

With only six agenda items, the special meeting will hear an opening address by union president, Andrew Chirwa.

It will also discuss the way forward after the congress was interdicted, with a presentation due to be made by general secretary Irvin Jim laying the groundwork for a discussion among the central committee members.

Some of the suspended workers have warned that they will take legal action should the meeting veer off course and resemble a congress in any form.