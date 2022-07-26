African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome

They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana have landed back on home soil after their 2-1 win against Morocco at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.

The champions landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Several dignitaries, including members of the sports ministry, South African Football Association (Safa) and Sasol have also gathered at the airport to celebrate the team.