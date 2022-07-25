Winde: Unprecedented interventions required for Eskom to end power cuts

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said that he recognised that power cuts were not entirely an Eskom problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on young engineers to pursue careers at Eskom.

The country has been battling rolling blackouts over the past month but the Western Cape has managed to stay one level below the rest of the country due to its Steenbras hydroelectric system.

"It is no secret that one of the many problems facing Eskom is the dearth of skilled employees, such as engineers, who are desperately needed to assist at the company to end rolling power cuts for good. Unprecedented interventions are clearly required and required right now."