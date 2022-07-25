Go

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces plan to end load shedding

This follows a number of consultations within government and with stakeholders and energy experts outside of government towards a collective solution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on South Africa’s energy crisis.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa announces action plan to end load shedding

