Suspect arrested for Katlehong tavern shooting expected to appear in court

Gauteng police said that the man, who is facing a charge of murder and attempted murder, was handcuffed last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect arrested in connection with the deadly Katlehong tavern shooting is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

Two people were shot and killed and four others were wounded when a group of gunmen entered the Mputlane Inn Tavern and randomly opened fire on patrons earlier this month.

The police's Dimakatso Sello: "the suspect is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on the 25th of July. Police investigations still continue regarding this matter."