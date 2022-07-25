Striking Sars workers give Ramaphosa tight deadline to respond to demands

The strike by hundreds of Sars workers hits South Africans where it hurts most as the country is in the middle of tax season.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have to endure another week of a semi-functional revenue service as workers affiliated with the Public Servants Association (PSA) continue with their strike.

South African Revenue Service (Sars) workers said they would remain on strike until the president responded to their demands.

About a thousand workers affiliated with the union went on strike earlier this month over a wage dispute and other demands.

They have given the president until 1 August to respond.

The union has given the president a memorandum with demands ranging from a 12% salary increase, a 10-day pandemic leave and a R2000 gift token for all workers.

The president has been given seven days to respond.

In the meantime, workers are applying their own discretion on whether to return to work PSA spokesperson Reuben Maloka

“We are fully aware that strike action will have an effect on the issue on tax returns. However, all that should be blamed to the arrogance of the Sars commissioner – who is not willing to listen, who is not prepared to negotiate in good faith."

Meanwhile, Sars says while some of its branches and offices may be closed- the revenue service will continue to honor virtual appointments.