Some Beaufort West residents fear municipality will be captured under McKenzie

Some community leaders said that they did not trust him and his future plans for the area.

BEAUFORT WEST - Beaufort West residents said that they feared that municipality would become "captured" under the leadership of Gayton McKenzie.

The Central Karoo mayor held a 100 day report back event last week and hundreds of residents attended.

McKenzie took office at the Central Karoo Local Municipality in April.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader had promised to fix potholes, eradicate the bucket system and create jobs.

While some welcomed the new mayor and his ideas, others have told Eyewitness News that Beaufort West will be another captured goverment entity.

They said that McKenzie was a corrupt person.