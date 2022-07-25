Some Beaufort West residents fear municipality will be captured under McKenzie
Some community leaders said that they did not trust him and his future plans for the area.
BEAUFORT WEST - Beaufort West residents said that they feared that municipality would become "captured" under the leadership of Gayton McKenzie.
The Central Karoo mayor held a 100 day report back event last week and hundreds of residents attended.
McKenzie took office at the Central Karoo Local Municipality in April.
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader had promised to fix potholes, eradicate the bucket system and create jobs.
While some welcomed the new mayor and his ideas, others have told Eyewitness News that Beaufort West will be another captured goverment entity.
They said that McKenzie was a corrupt person.
But he's denied these claims.
"I'm not a corrupt official. How can I be a corrupt official if corruption happens with money. I have not used one cent of this municipality's money. I have never involved myself in anything that is even close to corrupt," he said.
The mayor, meanwhile, listed some of the things that he'd achieved in his first 100 days office.
The list included a drive to fix the potholes, a local bakery that was opened and through investment, Beaufort West now has its first PPE factory.
