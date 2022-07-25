SA's doctors decry intimidation, victimisation of healthcare workers

Last month, paediatrician Dr Tim de Maayer spoke out about the “horrendous” conditions in the country’s public hospitals.

JOHANNESBURG - The convener of the Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo said the internal mechanisms meant to deal with the problems in South Africa's healthcare system clearly don’t work.

He was later suspended from his job at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital before a public outcry swiftly prompted his reinstatement.

Senior health officials from across the country have since rallied behind de Maayer and last month 145 of them wrote to Gauteng premier David Makhura and health minister Joe Phaahla under the banner of the ‘I am’ movement.

They called for the end of all disciplinary action against de Maayer.

Dr Dasoo says they also want the establishment of a standing public health administration review commission to reconfigure the structure and operation of provincial health departments.

“This has been a problem of many years and the channels have been used with very little effect. So, I think what the '

'I am' movement basically signifies complete frustration and demand that the system of administration of our hospitals changes.”

Dasoo said intimidation and victimisation of those who did speak out was an even bigger problem.

“And health professionals who are working there and their careers are based there either feel they have to leave because of the absolute moral injury they face because of the lack of provisioning contradicting their ethical frameworks or they have to speak out as Tim de Maayer did and as many others have tried to do.”