S. Africans urged to give Wafcon champs Banyana a huge welcome on return home

Banyana Banyana won their first-ever Women's Africa Cup of Nations after beating host nation Morocco 2-1 in the final at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who've been celebrating Banyana Banyana's victory at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations are being urged to show their support when the team returns home on Tuesday.

The new champions are expected to touchdown on Tuesday at the OR Tambo International Airport with the trophy, gold medals and beaming with pride.

Fans have been urged to show up in green and gold to give the team a hero's welcome.

Eyewitness News spoke to some supporters after the historic win.

"We're just so proud of you and we knew you could do it," one supporter said.

"Well done Banyana Banyana," another said.

"We think they did very well... they've done us proud," another supporter said.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has thanked the South African Football Association (Safa) for its commitment.

It has promised that Banyana Banyana will get their R400,000 incentive each on their return from Morocco.

The minister's spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu: "We also want to commend the Safa leadership for having the presence of mind to offer incentives as encouragement for the team and lastly we thank the sponsors for believing in our women. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture looks forward to welcoming our girls home from Morocco on Tuesday. They land at 9.30am at OR Tambo International Airport. Come through, come show your love," Ndlovu said.