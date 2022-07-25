Ramaphosa had no choice but to face jeers at KZN ANC conference, say insiders

Those in his inner circle have told Eyewitness News that no vacuum would be created as the party’s president would not have any no-go zones.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa had no choice but to appear before party members in KwaZulu-Natal in spite of being well aware that he would get booed and face pro-Jacob Zuma songs from party members.

This is according to sources close to the president, which cautioned against him taking advice from those linked to acting secretary-general, Paul Mashatile, that it was a bad idea to make an appearance.

Ramaphosa was greeted by the song “Wenzeni u’Zuma” when he arrived at the party’s ninth provincial conference in Durban on Sunday night.

This lasted a few moments before newly-elected chair, Siboniso Duma, contained the crowd, which then allowed Ramaphosa to speak.

Mashatile’s back and forth over Ramaphosa’s presence at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal conference came as no surprise to those close to the ANC president.

Some have told Eyewitness News that they spent the day battling it out to ensure that he pitched and withstood whatever KwaZulu-Natal had to give.

The booing was no reflection of what had been a seamless three days of this conference, which passed its credentials in just a few minutes.

Ramaphosa spent a considerable amount of time at the podium lauding the party in KwaZulu-Natal in an attempt to further quell any tension in the room.

Ramaphosa is likely to face some resistance from his detractors at this week’s national policy conference.

