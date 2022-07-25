Ramaphosa appoints Maya as Deputy Chief Justice

Maya, who is the current president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, will take up the Deputy Chief Justice position on 1 September.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed Justice Mandisa Maya as the Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa.

Maya, who is the current president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, will take up the Deputy Chief Justice position on 1 September.

Her appointment comes after the president appointed former Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice in April.

The Presidency said that Justice Maya had a wealth of experience, having spent over 20 years as a judicial officer.

"Justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary. Her ascendency to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women and make them believe that South Africa is a country of possibilities, regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances," President Ramaphosa said in a statement.