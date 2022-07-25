Prasa: Some routes on Central Line to resume operations on Tuesday

In 2019, the Central Line was closed due to vandalism and theft.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa said work was under way to get the Cape Town Central Line up and running again.

In 2019, the Central Line was closed due to vandalism and theft.

It is an important route and is connected to big townships such as Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Operations to some routes on the Central Line will resume on Tuesday.

Prasa said the routes between Cape Town to Langa via Pinelands and Langa to Bellville via Sarepta would reopen.

Much to the relief of Prasa as they have been struggling to remove illegal occupants who have been living on the Central Line since it became defunct.

“The service recovery forms part of the phase one of the Central Line recovery programme. It closed in 2019 due to theft and vandalism, and the recovery work of the corridor was further hampered by illegal occupations on the rail network during the level five lockdown,” said Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

Prasa also promised increased security at train stations for the safety of commuters and their staff.