Numsa members awaiting word from leaders after congress was halted

The Labour Court put the brakes on the congress last week after second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse and dozens of shop stewards challenged their suspension from the union.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said they were still awaiting an address by their leaders on the way forward following the Labour Court's decision to halt the union's congress, which was expected to start on Monday.

Eyewitness News understands top leaders of the union are locked in a meeting where they are discussing how to respond to the scathing court judgment and whether a central committee meeting can be convened.

The Labour Court put the brakes on the congress last week after second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse and dozens of shop stewards challenged their suspension from the union.

The court found that the actions of Numsa leaders were invalid and not in compliance with the Numsa constitution as the central committee that decided on the suspensions had no powers to do so.

“What you do when the court has issued an order, you abide by the order… full stop,” said one union member.

The Western Cape Numsa member appeared unfazed by the halting of the congress.

The region is among a group of four others who are, according to sources, opposed to the current top brass of the union as led by general secretary Irvin Jim.

An internal revolt has been brewing in Numsa for close to a decade as workers continually raise alarm about what they suspect is the mismanagement of their union funds and investments.

The interdicting of the congress came as no surprise to this member who said the writing was on the wall for the troubled union.

“All I can say is we stand firm in our position in what we believe going forward. We will not be moved, we will be moved by the law of our constitution. We are going in and we will see what goes on further.”

Numsa is the country’s largest union with over 330,000 members.

The congress was to be attended by at least one out of every 300 members in a region and their leaders.