Numsa reaches out to suspended members to join central committee meeting

The meeting will discuss, among other things, the way forward following the successful court interdict to stop the union's congress, which was meant to start on Monday.

CAPE TOWN -Eyewitness News can reveal that the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has been reaching out to a few of the members who were suspended to join its special central committee meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Cape Town.

But sources in the union said second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse and dozens of others who approached the courts and successfully challenged their suspensions have still not heard from the union leaders.

The disgruntled groups are, however, also plotting their own way forward.

It remains curious whether Numsa can get away with hand-picking the members it wants back into its fold despite the Labour Court judgment that said they must all be reinstated.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter from Ntlokotse's lawyers, which warns the union that proceeding with the national congress would be unconstitutional and in contempt of court.

Meanwhile, those who side with her and were also subjected to the mass suspensions said they were also plotting a way forward.

This includes approaching the Labour Court on an urgent basis again to block the central committee meeting.

Should they proceed in this direction, the court could find in their favour again.

According to the Numsa constitution, the central committee consists of national office bearers, regional leaders and an additional regional official.

Leaders of the union's Mpumalanga region, which was placed under administration and excluded from the congress, will not be present at the meeting nor will Ntlokotse, who is a national office bearer.