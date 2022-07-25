NPA opts not to enroll case against EMPD officer accused of tavern shooting

Two people were killed and four wounded when gunmen stormed the Mputlane Inn Tavern.

JOHANNESBURG - The man arrested for the tavern shooting in Katlehong on the East Rand earlier this month won't be appearing in court on Monday.

Police had announced the arrest of a suspect - an EMPD officer - last late week and he was expected to make his first appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has taken a decision not to enroll the case as they don't feel there's enough evidence.