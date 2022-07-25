Msomi and Sadie named Team SA's Commonwealth Games flagbearers

National netball captain Bongi Msomi and para-swimmer Christian Sadie have been awarded the honour of leading out the 239-member contingent on Thursday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has named Team South Africa’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

National netball captain Bongi Msomi and para-swimmer Christian Sadie have been awarded the honour of leading out the 239-member contingent on Thursday evening. The pair follow in the footsteps Caster Semenya, who had the privilege in 2018 at the Games in the Gold Coast, Australia.

"Congratulations to Bongi and Christian on their appointment. Both exemplify the spirit of the Games and both are dedicated and high-achieving athletes. They competed at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast and have done themselves and their country proud on the international stage on numerous occasions over the years," said Ms Lwandile Simelane, the Team SA Chef de Mission.

Msomi will lead the Proteas team who have a big year ahead of them. South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup in July next year and will be eager to make a strong impression at these Games. They have been drawn in Group A where their round-robin opponents will be Australia, Jamaica, Scotland, Wales and Barbados. The top two countries from each group will progress to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Sadie recently won silver at the World Para Swimming Championships and will be striving to continue with his career progression when he takes to the pool.

The Commonwealth Games are the only multi-sport event that feature equal standing for para-sport events, and these Games will showcase the largest para-sport programme ever.

"This is a ground-breaking Games for Team SA and we are proud to be able to hand Bongi and Christian the honour of carrying the flag on such an auspicious occasion as the opening ceremony," Ms Simelane said.