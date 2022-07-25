MPs hear of physical, verbal abuse farmers mete out to workers in WC

The delegation visited four farms in the West Coast and Cape Winelands districts where it held public hearings to give farmworkers and farm dwellers the opportunity to highlight the conditions under which they lived.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have concluded a three-day oversight visit to farms in the Western Cape.

In 2012 and 2013, the province was hit by a deadly farmworkers' strike over a series of problems including low wages, poor treatment and racism.

The cape is the eighth province to be visited by MPs now.

On the Welverdien Farm - where MPs concluded their oversight visit said they heard allegations of the physical and verbal abuse of workers by farmers.

At a Goedemoed Farm, employment and labour officials confiscated the expired passports and visas of 11 foreign nationals and handed them to the Department of Home Affairs for further action.

At the second Goedemoed Farm, the delegation heard that 23 families that stayed on the farm received eviction notices, which is an issue that the committee will be taking up with agriculture minister, Thoko Dididza.

MPs said that the farmer made it impossible for them to reach the farmworkers and dwellers by blocking the entrance to their houses with a tractor and locking the gate forcing them to engage one another over the fence.