Justice Maya to provide the leadership SA needs: Good Party

The Good Party’s secretary general Brett Herron said her appointment would benefit the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint justice Mandisa Maya has been welcomed by the Good Party - which said her appointment will benefit the Constitutional Court.

Maya’s appointment comes after the president announced Raymond Zondo as chief justice earlier this year.

Currently, the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Maya has a wealth of experience as a judicial officer.

She is also the first woman to hold the position of deputy president and president of the Supreme Court of Appeals.

Maya was short-listed for the role of chief justice earlier this year, but Ramaphosa went against the Judicial Service Commission’s recommendation to appoint her.

“Justice Maya will continue to provide the crucial leadership South Africa needs.”

Spokesperson to the president Vincent Magwenya said: “President Ramaphosa believes that justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary.”

Maya is expected to begin her tenure as deputy chief justice on 1 September.