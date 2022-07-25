Former Tongaat Hulett execs back in court in Sept on R3.5bn fraud charges

They include former chief executive officer Peter Staude and chief financial officer Murray Hector Munro.

JOHANNESBURG - Six former Tongaat Hulett executives and an audit official have been charged with fraud amounting to R3.5 billion.

They include former chief executive officer Peter Staude and chief financial officer Murray Hector Munro.

The National Prosecuting Authority said they faced charges of fraud and contravention of the Financial Markets Act, Companies Act and Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The State served the accused with an indictment, by way of their legal representatives.

They are accused of misrepresenting revenue that was derived from a land sale resulting in them being paid large bonuses.

“The accused in the R3.5 billion Tongaat Hulett fraud matter appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this morning. They were served with an indictment and the matter was adjourned to 15 September 2022 for their first appearance in the high court.” Said the NPA's Natasha Ramkisson-Kara