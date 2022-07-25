Extradition of the Gupta brothers 'could take several months' - Batohi

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai last month after an Interpol red notice was issued for the brothers who are wanted for corruption, fraud, and money laundering charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the NPA Shamila Batohi said the extradition process for the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates "could take several months".

Batohi and Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, on Monday provided an update on the extradition of the Gupta brothers from the UAE.

The minister’s briefing follows his confirmation on Friday that the department had already submitted a provisional warrant of arrest to the authorities in the UAE.

Charges against Rajesh and Atul Gupta relate to a R24.9 million tender that was issued by the Free State Department of Agriculture to a company called Nulane Investments 204 between November 2011 and April 2012.

The company was owned by Gupta-linked businessman and former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma.

It is alleged that Sharma subcontracted Deloitte for a feasibility study at the cost of R1.5 million and the rest of the funds were then distributed to Gupta-owned companies through a money-laundering scheme.

Sharma is currently behind bars after being denied bail due to being considered a ‘great flight risk’.

The case is set for trial from 23 January until 3 march 2023.

They were also providing an update on the extradition of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary from Malawi.

Lamola said the Czech Republic was also seeking the extradition of convicted underworld figure Radovan Krejcir.