Disgruntled Numsa members vow to block alternative congress gathering

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled members of the troubled National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) say that any attempts by the organisation’s leaders to convene an alternative gathering to its now court-blocked congress will be challenged.

Sources have told Eyewitness News that Numsa leaders are now looking at holding an “extended” central committee meeting on Tuesday to deal with the issues that led to the suspension of the continuation of the union’s supreme governing body.

Last week, the Labour Court ordered Numsa to only convene the congress once it had complied with its own constitution after finding that the suspension of the second deputy president, Ruth Ntlokose, was invalid.

The court also found invalid the decision of the union to suspend about 25 of its members in various regions, while placing its biggest region, Mpumalanga’s council under administration, preventing them from attending the congress.

Numsa’s central committee may not have powers that are reserved for the highest decision-making body in the union, which is the congress, but insiders believe it is the only rational choice that the organisation’s leaders have.

Hundreds of delegates made their way to Cape Town on Sunday despite the court’s suspension of the congress which was meant to start on Monday morning at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Among them are the regional and national leaders, plus additional regional officials needed to quorate.

But for that to pass muster of the law, Numsa would need to first reinstate all suspended members as ordered by the Labour Court, including Ntlokose, who it took on for contesting the position of South African Federation of Trade Unions (saftu) president at its recent congress, contrary to the caucused position of Numsa.

Numsa has a problematic relationship with Saftu due to a fall-out between leaders of the two organisations.

The union would also have to fly in leaders from the Mpumalanga region.

Failing this, the unhappy group in the union says it would rush back to court to block the unconstitutionality of the central committee as they did the congress.

What is clear, as Numsa leaders continue not to comment on the matter, is that the likelihood of the congress convening is out of the window for now.

Although, as Judge Graham Moshoana writes in the Labour Court judgment, Numsa is not prevented from holding a congress, it only has to comply with its constitution to do so.

He also called on the members of the central committee to carefully reflect and "do a serious introspection".

"The leadership tussle often times does not serve the best interests of an ordinary worker, who looks upon a worker association as a body that shall vindicate his or her rights without, I may add, fear, favour or compromise," the judge said.

Meanwhile, former leaders and staff members of the union held a briefing on Sunday, describing the events in the country’s largest trade union as an “unprecedented purge” by the Numsa leadership and suppression of internal democracy.

"The current state of affairs in the union are not sustainable, as it leaves many injured and will soon expose the truth that should have been realised today. The outcome of the national congress must have credibility to all Numsa members and staff. Leaders at the apex of any organisation who blindfold themselves against open divisions towards an elective congress, will not be able to unite the workers beyond that congress," read their statement.