Commuters threaten more protests if Putco does not respond to their demands

Angry bus commuters gathered at the bus service's depot in Dobsonville on Monday morning demanding that bus prices be reduced.

JOHANNESBURG - Commuters of the Putco buses have threatened more protests in Soweto and Soshanguve if the bus service's management doesn't respond to their demands by the end of the week.

The demonstrators also handed a memorandum of demands to Putco's management.

Last week, the corporation announced a special fuel-related increase in fares, due to cost of living shooting up this past month.

Thousands of commuters depend on the Putco bus service and said they simply could not afford the increase.

The bus service has until this Friday to reach an agreement and respond to the memorandum, if this does not happen, commuters said more protests could be expected.