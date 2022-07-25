Cape Town set to construct eco-friendly MyCiTi bus depots

The depots will be constructed in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Construction of waterwise and electricity efficient MyCiTi bus depots is set to begin in Cape Town next month.

The depots will be constructed in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha. City officials said the multi-million-rand project will include parking, maintenance infrastructure, and offices.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects the upgrades to be completed by mid-2025. “[They] will be state of the art facilities designed to use scarce and limited resources to maximum benefit. The depot buildings will be orientated and shaped in response to the sun’s direction to channel reflective light into the buildings to minimise the need for artificial light. Motion sensors will be linked to all internal lighting to keep electricity usage to a minimum,” he said.