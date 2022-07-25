At least 4 people killed in Cape Town over weekend

Two bodies were found at the notorious Mnandi beach near Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - It's been another deadly weekend for the Mother City, with at least four people murdered in separate incidents across the Cape Peninsula.

Two bodies were found at the notorious Mnandi Beach near Mitchells Plain.

It's been a crime hotspot for many years.

Cape police's Joseph Swartbooi said that detectives found the bodies of a man and a woman in the sand covered with white sheets over the weekend.

"Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown," Swartbooi said.

Meanwhile, police are questioning one suspect in connection with a double murder in Bishop Lavis.

Officers uncovered the bodies of a 65-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl at a home in Kalksteenfontein on Saturday.

"Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the bodies of two females inside the dwelling. the victims were both declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A 39-year-old male has since been arrested and detained on a charge of murder," Swartbooi said.