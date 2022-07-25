Angry Eldorado Park residents demand removal of local station commander

They said that issues of gun violence and drug abuse were rife in the area and not enough was being done by law enforcement.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Eldorado Park in the south of Joburg are demanding the immediate removal of the local police station commander.

They said that the current commander was not willing to listen to the community's concerns.

On Sunday, residents blocked some roads leading to the police station as they marched to the police station to hand over a list of demands to the provincial police commissioner, Elias Mawela.

They said that issues of gun violence and drug abuse were rife in the area and not enough was being done by law enforcement.

A 12-point memorandum of demands by the angry community of Eldorado Park is in the hands of Mawela.

He has assured residents that each and every point listed will be addressed immediately - one of the demands is the deployment of more resources such as police vehicles.

On the issue of the removal of the station commander, leader of the protest, Chenelle George, said that Mawela promised that he would speak to the relevant people to make sure that the necessary steps were taken.

"He said that as the management team, he will address that and get back to us and we will have wait on the outcome of that because he listens to the feedback from the different stakeholders and he said that the management team will address it," George explained.

It remains to be seen whether police will be more visible in Eldorado Park and whether a mobile station for Freedom Park will be provided.