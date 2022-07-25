Angry commuters disrupt Putco bus operations over looming fare hikes

Last week, the company announced 'a special fuel-related fare increase' from 1 August.

JOHANNESBURG - Putco’s operations in Soweto and Soshanguve were interrupted on Monday morning.

This is due to disgruntled commuters who are upset about looming fare increases.

They went as far as blocking buses from leaving the areas.

Last week, the company announced “a special fuel-related fare increase” from 1 August.

In a statement, it said the recent unprecedented fuel price increases have had a major impact on the company and that while it had been absorbing the additional costs itself for the past few months, this had now become unaffordable.

Putco spokesperson Matlakala Motloung explains: “We’ve received reports that in some of our depots buses have been prevented from leaving and gates blocked, and it is due to the fact that passengers are unhappy with the recently announced fuel-related increase – which will be implemented from the 1 August.

“We will continue engaging passenger forums to find an amicable way moving forward.”

This comes as South Africans buckle under pressure as the cost of living became unbearable.

The country’s annual consumer price inflation - which is interlocked with fuel prices – shot up to 7.4% in June.

In May it had risen to what was already a five-year high of 6.5%