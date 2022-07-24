WHO says stigma around monkeypox will make it harder to track

WHO has declared the monkeypox outbreak - which has affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries - a global health emergency.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organization said stigma and scapegoating around monkeypox could make the outbreak harder to track.

It has declared the monkeypox outbreak - which has affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries - a global health emergency.

Announcing the decision during a media briefing in Geneva on Saturday, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said that the current risk of monkeypox is moderate globally, except in the European region.

"The is also a clear risk of further internationally spread although the risk of interference with international traffic remains low for the moment so in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulation".

The organization's technical lead for monkeypox Dr. Rosamund Lewis said cases are currently concentrated among men and that countries need to adopt measures that protected their health, human rights and dignity.

Lewis said this can make the outbreak easier to tackle, as efforts, including vaccines and public health information, can be targeted at those most at risk.

"We want to help every country and help every community control this infectious disease. A stigma will not help it will drive people away from seeking diagnostics, testing, access to care, vaccine treatments because at the moment the outbreak is mostly among one population group that presents an opportunity. It presents an opportunity for us collectively to work with that group to allow them to bring forward their own ideas".