WC police arrest pair for romance scam amounting to R930 000

The man and woman - arrested in Khayelitsha and Parklands allegedly swindled victims out of R930 000.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are urging residents to be cautious when looking for love online as romance scams seem to be on the rise.

Two Cape Town residents were arrested in Khayelitsha and Parklands on Friday, for their alleged involvement in a dating scam.

The Western Cape Commercial Crimes and Cyber Investigation unit conducted an investigation in the two areas where they found that the pair had swindled victims out of R930 000.

The police’s Joseph Swartbooi says the suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Monday.

“The investigation led to the arrest of a 51-year old foreign national male and a 28-year-old woman who we believe are directly involved in a romance scheme - receiving money from their victims on charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the prevention of organised crime. Electronic devices that were found on the premises were seized.”