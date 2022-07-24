WC police confirm arrest of alleged Atlantis rapist

The suspect - described as the ice cream man by the community - is accused of luring young women into his kombi and driving around with them before raping them.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have confirmed that they've arrested a man suspected of drugging and raping women in the Atlantis area, near Cape Town.

According to police on Friday one of the alleged victims recognized the 50-year-old suspect and called the police.

Officials said the man who is an Egyptian national was found with drugs and condoms in his vehicle.

He will appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Monday.