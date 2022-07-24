Substation north of Vereeniging shut down after being vandalised, power affected

It is understood that the control room was damaged and panel wiring, as well as protection cables, were cut.

JOHANNESBURG - A power substation in the north of Vereeniging in Gauteng has been shut down after it was vandalised on Saturday.

Eskom in Gauteng said this will impact power in areas supplied by the substation. This includes Evaton, Sebokeng zones and Evaton small farms.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said technicians are inspecting the damage before restoring power.

"Technicians are currently conducting further assessments to determine the extent of the damages and the equipment required for repairs in order to estimate when supplies can be restored to the affected areas. We apologise for the inconvenience caused as we are currently repairing the station and restoring supply to the affected customers."