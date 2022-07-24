Go

'A bunch of winners!' - Social media abuzz over Banyana's historic WAFCON win

The champions will touchdown back in South Africa on Tuesday, 26 July with the trophy and gold medals.

History as Banyana Banyana clinches their first ever WAFCON trophy. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Social media platforms are going crazy over Banyana Banyana being crowned the new queens of the continent after they beat hosts Morocco to win a maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nation title on Saturday, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

It was a tightly-contested final but in the end, a brave and clinical display from coach Desiree Ellis’s chargers saw them overcome the intimidating home atmosphere to win the match 2-1.

It was Banyana's sixth attempt, as they have been denied in five previous Women's Afcon finals – 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

