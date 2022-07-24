'A bunch of winners!' - Social media abuzz over Banyana's historic WAFCON win

The champions will touchdown back in South Africa on Tuesday, 26 July with the trophy and gold medals.

JOHANNESBURG - Social media platforms are going crazy over Banyana Banyana being crowned the new queens of the continent after they beat hosts Morocco to win a maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nation title on Saturday, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

It was a tightly-contested final but in the end, a brave and clinical display from coach Desiree Ellis’s chargers saw them overcome the intimidating home atmosphere to win the match 2-1.

Guys, lets also take a moment to appreciate this lady here, one of the legends of the game. Noko Matlou has been part of the Banyana Banyana setup for as long as I can remember, great servant of the game #BanyanaBanyana #Banyana #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/j8q60bMRSl Monghadi (@Moagi_S) July 23, 2022

It was Banyana's sixth attempt, as they have been denied in five previous Women's Afcon finals – 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

