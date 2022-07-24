Siboniso Duma is the new chair of the ANC in KZN

Duma received 930 votes to Sihle Zikalala’s 665 ballots.

DURBAN - Senior member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and former ANC Youth League deputy chair Siboniso Duma has unseated Sihle Zikalala following a tight race to lead the governing party’s largest province.

The newly elected leader’s entire slate – known as the ‘Talibans’ - which also featured Bheki Mtolo as provincial secretary – won all top positions.

This is yet another clean sweep – as seen in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

The conference – which has been seamless throughout nominated and cast ballots for new leaders on Saturday, with the results being delivered late on Saturday evening.

News that Duma had unseated Zikalala – who is also Premier were welcomed by those in attendance with loud cheers and singing.

Nomagugu Simelane – the only female official, has been elected deputy chair while Mtolo takes over from Mdumiseni Ntuli as provincial secretary and Sipho Hlomuka returns to his previous role as deputy secretary.

Controversial former Newcastle Mayor Dr Ntuthuko ‘Junda’ Mahlaba was elected as treasurer.

Delegates also found time to express their concerns over the alleged ill-treatment of former ANC president Jacob Zuma – breaking into ‘wenzeni uZuma’ – which means what has the former president done?

On Sunday, the conference will draw to an end – following the nomination and election of additional members.