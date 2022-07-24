SABC invites public to nominate candidates as non-executive members of its board
The public broadcaster has opened nominations for eight candidates who are qualified and have a deep commitment to strengthening the SABC's mandate of informing the public.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC is inviting the public to nominate suitable candidates to be appointed as non-executive members of its board.
Parliament's portfolio committee on communications said the closing date for nominations is 6 August.
"This is your chance to contribute to building a SABC that is credible, independent and sustainable," said national coordinator Uyanda Siyotula.
This public call is an opportunity for you to nominate good people to join the SABC Board.SOS Coalition (@SOSCoalition) July 22, 2022
Have your say and have your way! #SABCBoardNominations pic.twitter.com/83D75NV9US