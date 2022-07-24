Nasrec NEC a spectacular failure in unifying party – ANC in KZN

Its organisational report questions the whereabouts of the NEC – when its own members undermine the organisation in public and on social media.

DURBAN - The ANC in KZN has described the Nasrec National Executive Committee (NEC) as a spectacular failure – coming up short in both attempts to unify and produce a disciplined political party.

Its organisational report questions the whereabouts of the NEC – when its own members undermine the organisation in public and on social media.

The outgoing Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) also warned that this cultivates and entrenches a culture of impunity which is in direct conflict with the 2017 conference resolutions of unity and renewal.

READ: Siboniso Duma is the new chair of the ANC in KZN

Meanwhile, the will or won't he pitch question around ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa seems to finally have an answer.

READ: Remains to be seen whether Ramaphosa will close ANC KZN conference or not

Earlier KZN leadership told journalists he wouldn’t be attending the event but insiders close to the president at the national level have told Eyewitness News he is indeed headed to the conference.

One said there will be no no go zones for a president – he must go.

Presidential security has also made its presence at the venue - Olive Convention Centre in Durban, known.