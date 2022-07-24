Free education for both the poor and rich: Malema at EFF's 4th students assembly
Malema gave the keynote address at the party's 4th national students' assembly, in Boksburg on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema has called for free education for both the poor and rich in South Africa.
The party leader said the risk of providing free education for only the poor is that the rich will access education privately, adding to the division between public and private education.
"We must say free education for all, compulsory for all and no private education so that both the rich and the poor learn from the same education and learn the same thing."
"Confirmation of a divided society - public education and private education. Public means black, private means white," added Malema.
The student assembly gathered for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic - which brought a stop to large gatherings.
Malema said students must not limit their activism to campus, but should also make an impact in their communities and on society.
He also remarked on President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, calling for his resignation.
