Lotto results: Saturday, 23 July 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 23 July 2022 are:

Lotto: 23, 33, 47, 48, 50, 52 B: 24

Lotto Plus 1: 23, 27, 32, 34, 35, 50 B: 12

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 07, 11, 15, 30, 52 B: 22

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.