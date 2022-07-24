Lotto results: Saturday, 23 July 2022
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 23 July 2022 are:
Lotto: 23, 33, 47, 48, 50, 52 B: 24
Lotto Plus 1: 23, 27, 32, 34, 35, 50 B: 12
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 07, 11, 15, 30, 52 B: 22
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
